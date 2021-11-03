UBS slashes price target on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] – find out why.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] traded at a high on 11/02/21, posting a 1.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $69.71. The company report on November 1, 2021 that ZoomInfo Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

GAAP Revenue of $197.6 million Grows 60% year-over-yearGAAP Operating Margin of 10% and Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 39%Cash Flow from Operations of $46.5 million and Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $73.3 million.

ZoomInfo, (NASDAQ: ZI) a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15428869 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at 5.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.64%.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $28.67 billion, with 190.60 million shares outstanding and 148.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 15428869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $73.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $60 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $85, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZI shares from 70 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 103.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.89 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.45, while it was recorded at 67.71 for the last single week of trading, and 54.39 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.58 and a Gross Margin at +73.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.03. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of -$8,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $14,601 million, or 67.70% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 88,295,467, which is approximately -1.11% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,209,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $781.44 million in ZI stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $741.07 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 13.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 27,701,401 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,892,411 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 171,866,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,460,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,258,744 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,998,631 shares during the same period.