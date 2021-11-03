The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Stock trading around $75.04 per share: What’s Next?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] slipped around -1.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $75.04 at the close of the session, down -1.90%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that The Trade Desk Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2021 before the market opens on Monday, November 8, 2021. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss third quarter financial results at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock is now -6.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTD Stock saw the intraday high of $76.35 and lowest of $73.0444 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 97.28, which means current price is +60.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 3230697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $86.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on TTD stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TTD shares from 880 to 620.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 126.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 13.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.69, while it was recorded at 74.98 for the last single week of trading, and 72.72 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +78.61. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.86. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $156,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Trade Desk Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 32.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

There are presently around $21,592 million, or 67.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 52,083,406, which is approximately -0.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,250,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.72 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -10.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 20,949,672 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 38,995,746 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 227,799,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,745,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,539,130 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 3,742,473 shares during the same period.