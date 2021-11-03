Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] moved down -6.78: Why It’s Important

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] plunged by -$1.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $19.80 during the day while it closed the day at $19.25. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Star Bulk Announces Date For The Release of Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), announced that it will release its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes in New York on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Star Bulk’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call details:Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553‐9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238‐0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Star Bulk.”.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock has also loss -8.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBLK stock has inclined by 1.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.57% and gained 118.01% year-on date.

The market cap for SBLK stock reached $1.96 billion, with 101.80 million shares outstanding and 96.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, SBLK reached a trading volume of 3602374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $33.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.40, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Hold rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SBLK stock trade performance evaluation

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, SBLK shares dropped by -17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.71, while it was recorded at 20.25 for the last single week of trading, and 18.87 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +16.87. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.40.

Return on Total Capital for SBLK is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.74. Additionally, SBLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] managed to generate an average of $53,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBLK.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,174 million, or 67.10% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 25,993,242, which is approximately -33.361% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,223,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.81 million in SBLK stocks shares; and SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL), currently with $45.91 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 353.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 17,638,823 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 18,227,881 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 25,120,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,987,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,007,595 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,323,684 shares during the same period.