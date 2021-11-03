Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] stock Downgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $12

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.65%. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Rocket Mortgage Unveils Partnership with Salesforce, Providing Transformational Mortgage Services to Financial Institutions.

Together, Rocket Mortgage and Salesforce Financial Services Cloud will enable banks and credit unions to provide fast, personalized customer experiences through the entire loan process.

Rocket Mortgage, America’s largest mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), announced a partnership with Salesforce to make the company’s mortgage origination technology available to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions nationwide through Salesforce Financial Services Cloud.

Over the last 12 months, RKT stock rose by 0.84%. The one-year Rocket Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.23. The average equity rating for RKT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.43 billion, with 136.47 million shares outstanding and 126.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, RKT stock reached a trading volume of 8605087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $18.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $26 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.57.

RKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.61, while it was recorded at 16.48 for the last single week of trading, and 19.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 36.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,599.09. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,409.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

RKT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Companies Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,291 million, or 53.60% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,548,827, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,957,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.81 million in RKT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $117.9 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly 19.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 13,957,718 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 14,199,992 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 45,333,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,491,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,964,507 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,619,171 shares during the same period.