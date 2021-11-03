Raymond James lifts Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] price plunged by -2.83 percent to reach at -$0.39. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Ginkgo Bioworks Shareholder Alert.

A sum of 3563167 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.31M shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $13.94 and dropped to a low of $13.04 until finishing in the latest session at $13.40.

The one-year DNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 203.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.02% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 13.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,478 million, or 65.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 91,002,810, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,102,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.58 million in DNA stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $61.01 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 184,782,502 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,699,496 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,571,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,910,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 184,730,552 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 371,521 shares during the same period.