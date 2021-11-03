Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] fell -18.22% so far this year. What now?

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PHCF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.53%. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PHCF) (“Puhui” or the “Company”), a third-party wealth management service provider with a focus on wealth management services for high net worth (“HNW”) individuals and corporate clients, announced its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company also filed these results on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. All amounts in this press release are in USD unless otherwise noted.

Financial and Operating Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, PHCF stock dropped by -26.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.56 million, with 11.51 million shares outstanding and 3.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 516.80K shares, PHCF stock reached a trading volume of 7678219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

PHCF Stock Performance Analysis:

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.53. With this latest performance, PHCF shares dropped by -6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3842, while it was recorded at 1.7980 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6094 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -215.34 and a Gross Margin at +41.95. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -185.19.

Return on Total Capital for PHCF is now -40.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.49. Additionally, PHCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] managed to generate an average of -$55,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [PHCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of PHCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHCF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 42,400, which is approximately 13.673% of the company’s market cap and around 67.28% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 20,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in PHCF stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $23000.0 in PHCF stock with ownership of nearly 50266.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PHCF] by around 31,972 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 12,378 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 42,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHCF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,943 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,378 shares during the same period.