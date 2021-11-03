Progenity Inc. [PROG] Revenue clocked in at $40.80 million, down -35.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ: PROG] closed the trading session at $3.40 on 11/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.85, while the highest price level was $3.50. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Progenity Reduces Outstanding Debt by $20.175 Million Through a Private Exchange of $20.175 Million of Its 7.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025 for Shares of Common Stock.

Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced that it has entered into privately negotiated agreements with certain non-affiliated holders of its existing 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) to exchange an aggregate of $20,175,000 principal amount of Notes for an aggregate of approximately 8,513,850 shares of its common stock, which number of shares of common stock includes shares in respect of the interest make-whole provisions of the indenture under which the Notes were issued. The exchange transactions are expected to close on or about October 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Progenity will not receive any cash proceeds from the exchange transactions.

The reduction in debt achieved by this exchange transaction represents approximately 38% of the company’s non-affiliated debt. Following the closing of the exchange transactions, approximately $137,125,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes will remain outstanding, with terms unchanged, of which $103,500,000 is held by an affiliated holder, Athyrium Capital Management, LP.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.97 percent and weekly performance of -14.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 142.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.94M shares, PROG reached to a volume of 57770149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Progenity Inc. [PROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROG shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Progenity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Progenity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on PROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progenity Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.94.

PROG stock trade performance evaluation

Progenity Inc. [PROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.79. With this latest performance, PROG shares gained by 142.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for Progenity Inc. [PROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Progenity Inc. [PROG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progenity Inc. [PROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -561.13 and a Gross Margin at -129.20. Progenity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -472.30.

Return on Total Capital for PROG is now -1,020.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -890.01. Additionally, PROG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 293.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Progenity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Progenity Inc. [PROG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progenity Inc. posted -1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PROG.

Progenity Inc. [PROG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $187 million, or 69.63% of PROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PROG stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 36,396,907, which is approximately 34.646% of the company’s market cap and around 20.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 7,597,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.83 million in PROG stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $22.24 million in PROG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progenity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ:PROG] by around 16,683,499 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,455,564 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 33,911,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,050,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PROG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,951,526 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,267,947 shares during the same period.