Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] is -43.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] closed the trading session at $1.33 on 11/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.22, while the highest price level was $1.41. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Powerbridge Technologies Establishes Cryptocurrency Mining Fleets for Bitcoin and Ethereum in Hong Kong.

Expects to Deploy 2,600 High-Performance Mining Rigs in Hong Kong.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider, is proud to announce that Powercrypto Holdings (“Powercrypto”), a subsidiary of the Company, is launching cryptocurrency mining, specifically bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH), in Hong Kong. These cryptocurrency operations will utilize environmental-friendly, green and sustainable energy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.40 percent and weekly performance of -2.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.82M shares, PBTS reached to a volume of 15896190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

PBTS stock trade performance evaluation

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, PBTS shares gained by 15.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2548, while it was recorded at 1.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0193 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.33 and a Gross Margin at +35.23. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.46.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.32. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$77,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 422,237, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.96% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 85,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in PBTS stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $25000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 526,823 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 40,466 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 525,706 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,584 shares during the same period.