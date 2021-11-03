Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Is Currently 19.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] gained 19.32% or 0.74 points to close at $4.57 with a heavy trading volume of 96964078 shares. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Phunware Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Phunware management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

It opened the trading session at $3.59, the shares rose to $5.18 and dropped to $3.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHUN points out that the company has recorded 213.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -661.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.26M shares, PHUN reached to a volume of 96964078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $2.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for PHUN stock

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 418.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 213.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 567.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.32 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 1.59 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phunware Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -285.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHUN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $26 million, or 20.40% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,365,382, which is approximately 7.762% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,063,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.86 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.46 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 1.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 948,677 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 286,431 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,469,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,704,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 536,587 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 156,833 shares during the same period.