Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] is -15.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] loss -2.52% on the last trading session, reaching $73.00 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Penn National Gaming Completes Acquisition of Score Media and Gaming Inc.

– Transaction Creates North America’s Leading Digital Sports Content, Gaming and Technology Company -.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: NASDAQ) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) completed its previously announced acquisition of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore”) for total consideration of approximately U.S.$2.0 billion in cash and stock.

Penn National Gaming Inc. represents 156.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.59 billion with the latest information. PENN stock price has been found in the range of $71.95 to $74.395.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 3066319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $102.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for PENN stock

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.55, while it was recorded at 73.06 for the last single week of trading, and 87.77 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.56. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.71.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.05. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of -$36,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $9,816 million, or 80.00% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,096,863, which is approximately -0.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,395,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $951.02 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -18.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 17,161,930 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 21,481,845 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 95,826,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,469,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,712,143 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 2,567,876 shares during the same period.