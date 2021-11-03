Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] Stock trading around $15.67 per share: What’s Next?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 71.26%. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Ocugen to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Ocugen will issue a pre-market earnings announcement on the same day. Investors are invited to participate on the call using the following details:.

Over the last 12 months, OCGN stock rose by 5594.04%. The one-year Ocugen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -76.46. The average equity rating for OCGN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.76 billion, with 195.57 million shares outstanding and 193.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.22M shares, OCGN stock reached a trading volume of 177889287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OCGN shares from 0.70 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64683.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

OCGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.26. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 132.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5594.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.00 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 12.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocugen Inc. Fundamentals:

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.10 and a Current Ratio set at 25.10.

OCGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $882 million, or 28.80% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,938,916, which is approximately 278.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,855,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.11 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $162.77 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 28.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 33,663,985 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,694,907 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,927,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,286,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,075,230 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,335,606 shares during the same period.