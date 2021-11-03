Morgan Stanley lifts SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] price surged by 0.27 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 6, 2021 that SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2021 Results.

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:.

A sum of 35290424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.79M shares. SoFi Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $22.93 and dropped to a low of $21.60 until finishing in the latest session at $22.68.

The one-year SOFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.73. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $24.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

SOFI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.63. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 40.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.08 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.18, while it was recorded at 20.91 for the last single week of trading, and 18.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoFi Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$25,560 per employee.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,244 million, or 32.20% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,295,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $913.89 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $873.53 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 306,373,634 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,035,205 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 6,986,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,395,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 287,645,848 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,321,950 shares during the same period.