Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] Stock trading around $0.36 per share: What’s Next?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] price plunged by -3.43 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Molecular Data Inc. Closes $15 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Molecular Data Inc. (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, announced it closed its previously announced registered direct offering for the purchase and sale of (i) common units, consisting of one American Depositary Share, or ADS, each representing three of its Class A ordinary shares, and one warrant to purchase one ADS and (ii) pre-funded units, consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one ADS and one warrant to purchase one ADS. The purchase price of the common units was $0.38 per unit. The purchase price of the pre-funded units was $0.3799 per unit. The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants is $0.0001, and the exercise price of the ADS warrants is $0.38. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $15 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole lead placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 8360504 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.88M shares. Molecular Data Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3737 and dropped to a low of $0.355 until finishing in the latest session at $0.36.

Guru’s Opinion on Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

MKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.04. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3796, while it was recorded at 0.3772 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8324 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Molecular Data Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at -0.13. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Additionally, MKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$251,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.55.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.50% of MKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKD stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 179,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65000.0 in MKD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $61000.0 in MKD stock with ownership of nearly -38.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 48,102 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 626,255 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,747,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,421,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,098 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 479,388 shares during the same period.