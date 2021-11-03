Maxim Group lifts Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] gained 3.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.76 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2021 that MindMed to Present at Web Summit on Future of Mental Health.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce that CEO Robert Barrow will be speaking at Web Summit, taking place on November 1-4, 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Barrow will be interviewed at 11:45am WET on November 3 on the topic, “Therapy 2.0 – The next step in mental health”. The session will touch on MDMA dosing, psychedelic precision medicine, LSD neutralising and similar themes around the future for specialised mental health treatment.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. represents 226.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $624.64 million with the latest information. MNMD stock price has been found in the range of $2.6201 to $2.835.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 6176274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 0.14

Trading performance analysis for MNMD stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.45. With this latest performance, MNMD shares gained by 24.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -75.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.79.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]

There are presently around $107 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,684,507, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,474,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.35 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.49 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 37,214,341 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 156,943 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 1,272,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,644,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,980,840 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 29,266 shares during the same period.