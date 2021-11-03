Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Revenue clocked in at $105.09 million, up 122.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.11%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Matterport 3D Capture Now Freely Available for More Than a Billion Android Mobile Devices.

Now everyone can create a three-dimensional digital twin of their home, office, hotel, or any physical space using just the smartphone in their pocket.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced that Matterport for Mobile now gives Android users worldwide the power to instantly create a dimensionally accurate digital twin of buildings and spaces with just the smartphone in their pocket.

The one-year Matterport Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.7. The average equity rating for MTTR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.90 billion, with 43.12 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, MTTR stock reached a trading volume of 5883095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

MTTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.11. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 32.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.59% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.05, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Matterport Inc. Fundamentals:

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $248 million, or 17.00% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,651,800, which is approximately -3.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,534,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.6 million in MTTR stocks shares; and GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC, currently with $57.89 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 1,229,393 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,754,979 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 7,386,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,371,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,570 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,053,557 shares during the same period.