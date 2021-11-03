Market cap of Triterras Inc. [TRIT] reaches 451.75M – now what?

Triterras Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIT] loss -27.41% on the last trading session, reaching $5.43 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Triterras Provides Update on Independent Audit of Financials for Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021.

Triterras Inc. (NasdaqGM: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, is providing an update on the independent audit of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the “Audit”).

The Company encountered an unanticipated delay in the finalization of the Audit, which resulted in Triterras not meeting Nasdaq’s November 1, 2021 deadline to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Triterras Inc. represents 83.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $451.75 million with the latest information. TRIT stock price has been found in the range of $5.20 to $5.7699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, TRIT reached a trading volume of 3490698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIT shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Triterras Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Triterras Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triterras Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.43.

Triterras Inc. [TRIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.59. With this latest performance, TRIT shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for Triterras Inc. [TRIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

Triterras Inc. [TRIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triterras Inc. [TRIT] managed to generate an average of $422,794 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Triterras Inc. [TRIT]

There are presently around $17 million, or 10.66% of TRIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIT stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 750,835, which is approximately -24.917% of the company’s market cap and around 62.07% of the total institutional ownership; WHETSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 370,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 million in TRIT stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1.38 million in TRIT stock with ownership of nearly 5682.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triterras Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Triterras Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIT] by around 1,327,818 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,771,271 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 914,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,184,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 863,629 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,239,010 shares during the same period.