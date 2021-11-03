Market cap of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II [NGAB] reaches 516.98M – now what?

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: NGAB] closed the trading session at $9.99 on 11/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.98, while the highest price level was $10.00. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Announces Planned Transfer of Listing to the Nasdaq Global Market in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Embark.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (“Northern Genesis 2”) (NYSE: NGAB) announced that upon the closing of the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Embark Trucks Inc. (“Embark”), it intends to voluntarily transfer the listing of its shares of common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, and its warrants to the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) from the New York Stock Exchange. The Business Combination is expected to close on or around November 10, 2021, pending approval by stockholders of Northern Genesis 2 at its special meeting of stockholders to be held on November 9, 2021. In connection with the closing, Northern Genesis 2 will change its corporate name to Embark Technology, Inc. and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “EMBK”. Northern Genesis 2’s units, common stock and warrants will continue to trade on the NYSE until the closing of the Business Combination.

About Northern Genesis 2Northern Genesis 2 is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The management team overseeing the Northern Genesis 2 investment platform brings a unique entrepreneurial owner-operator mindset and a proven history of creating stockholder value across the sustainable power and energy value chain. The team is committed to helping the next great public company find its path to success; a path which will most certainly recognize the growing sensitivity of customers, employees and investors to alignment with the principles underlying sustainability.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.38 percent and weekly performance of -0.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 205.47K shares, NGAB reached to a volume of 3065965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

NGAB stock trade performance evaluation

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II [NGAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, NGAB shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II [NGAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II [NGAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II [NGAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 500.71. Additionally, NGAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.18.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II [NGAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $263 million, or 51.90% of NGAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGAB stocks are: ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND, holding 3,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.97 million in NGAB stocks shares; and K.J. HARRISON & PARTNERS INC, currently with $16.72 million in NGAB stock with ownership of nearly 17.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE:NGAB] by around 12,093,027 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,042,713 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 12,218,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,354,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGAB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,191,019 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,362,800 shares during the same period.