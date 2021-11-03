Market cap of Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] reaches 508.11M – now what?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] gained 0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $0.65 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Receives Extension to Regain Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”) announced that the Company has been granted a 180-day extension, or until April 25, 2022, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”).

On April 26, 2021, Nasdaq had notified the Company that its ordinary shares had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Rule. The notification letter stated that the Company would be afforded an initial 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the Rule.

Naked Brand Group Limited represents 781.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $508.11 million with the latest information. NAKD stock price has been found in the range of $0.6302 to $0.6593.

If compared to the average trading volume of 56.75M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 32459821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for NAKD stock

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 744.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6499, while it was recorded at 0.6252 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7147 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$88,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,173,932, which is approximately 7454.746% of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 609,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in NAKD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.31 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 86.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 3,456,768 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 525,409 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 542,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,524,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,725,837 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 337,194 shares during the same period.