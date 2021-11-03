Market cap of Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] reaches 38.41M – now what?

Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCR] closed the trading session at $1.36 on 11/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.33, while the highest price level was $1.4836. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Metacrine Reports Topline Results for MET409 Phase 2a Combination Trial In Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and NASH.

– Validates therapeutic benefit of combination approaches for a large segment of NASH patients- Demonstrates additive efficacy results and favorable tolerability profile.

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases, reported topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating MET409, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in combination with empagliflozin (Jardiance®), a sodium-glucose cotransport-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, in patients with type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -82.70 percent and weekly performance of -7.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -61.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 869.37K shares, MTCR reached to a volume of 6004552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCR shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Metacrine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $14 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Metacrine Inc. stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MTCR shares from 19 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metacrine Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

MTCR stock trade performance evaluation

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.48. With this latest performance, MTCR shares dropped by -61.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.40 for Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9974, while it was recorded at 1.4280 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8516 for the last 200 days.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MTCR is now -47.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -675.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.46. Additionally, MTCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] managed to generate an average of -$1,065,829 per employee.Metacrine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Metacrine Inc. posted -1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -243.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCR.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 58.90% of MTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,062,977, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VENBIO PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,059,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 million in MTCR stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $1.78 million in MTCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metacrine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCR] by around 1,091,259 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,859,987 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,534,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,485,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 248,058 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 991,409 shares during the same period.