Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 1.34B – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] closed the trading session at $4.94 on 11/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.8421, while the highest price level was $5.145. The company report on October 28, 2021 that META Presents an AWE Panel of Leading Global Experts.

AR Eyewear Engineering Challenges and the Role Advanced Optical Materials Could Play.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced an online panel discussion, AR Eyewear Engineering Challenges and the Role Advanced Optical Materials Could Play, featuring a wide range of perspectives with panelists from Stanford University, Tilt Five, Facebook Reality Labs, Microsoft

The stocks have a year to date performance of 252.86 percent and weekly performance of 9.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 59.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.03M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 6937269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1031.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 788.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

There are presently around $93 million, or 6.70% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,402,975, which is approximately 1370.089% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,166,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.64 million in MMAT stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $15.6 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 13,723,187 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 747,381 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,336,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,806,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,412,607 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 364,311 shares during the same period.