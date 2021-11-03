Market cap of Canaan Inc. [CAN] reaches 1.63B – now what?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] traded at a high on 11/02/21, posting a 2.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.20. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Canaan Secures Follow-On Purchase Order From Hive Blockchain for 6,500 Bitcoin Mining Machines.

– Hive Blockchain has purchased 10,400 units of Canaan’s Avalon Miners over two previous orders -.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced that it has secured a follow-on purchase order from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V: HIVE; NASDAQ: HIVE) (“HIVE”), for 6,500 units of its next-generation Avalon Bitcoin mining machines.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8903663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canaan Inc. stands at 7.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.29%.

The market cap for CAN stock reached $1.63 billion, with 168.22 million shares outstanding and 129.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 8903663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has CAN stock performed recently?

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 46.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 336.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 8.80 for the last single week of trading, and 11.15 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Canaan Inc. [CAN]

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 12,184,892 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 13,141,882 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,780,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,546,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,468,666 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,068,260 shares during the same period.