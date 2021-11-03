Market cap of Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] reaches 571.33M – now what?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] traded at a high on 11/02/21, posting a 1.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.60. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Fiserv and Bakkt Innovate on Mainstream Use of Crypto Assets for Leading Global Merchants.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced a strategic relationship with Bakkt (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets. The combination of expansive capabilities from Fiserv, including the ability to move funds into and out of mobile wallets, with Bakkt’s digital asset platform will enable practical uses of crypto and emerging asset classes.

A future integration of Bakkt into the Carat omnichannel ecosystem from Fiserv will allow businesses to pursue new options for B2B and B2C payouts, loyalty programs, and transactions, all with crypto assets accessible via a digital asset wallet. Merchants will be able to deliver innovative consumer experiences through a simple integration to Carat and roll out new digital asset offerings that are right for their brand and customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21068902 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at 41.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.97%.

The market cap for BKKT stock reached $571.33 million, with 25.92 million shares outstanding and 15.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, BKKT reached a trading volume of 21068902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 5.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has BKKT stock performed recently?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.91. With this latest performance, BKKT shares gained by 264.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 237.33% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.78 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.01, while it was recorded at 34.07 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]

There are presently around $497 million, or 74.30% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,601,610, which is approximately -0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,813,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.99 million in BKKT stocks shares; and CORBIN CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $54.9 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 1,943,950 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,361,390 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,273,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,578,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,609,353 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,037,948 shares during the same period.