Market cap of Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] reaches 1.53B – now what?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] gained 12.46% or 0.71 points to close at $6.41 with a heavy trading volume of 8470354 shares. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Archer Announces Date for Release of Q3’21 Financial Results.

Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer”) (NYSE: ACHR), announced that it expects to release its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

There will be a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the Archer investor relations website at http://investors.archer.com.

It opened the trading session at $6.09, the shares rose to $6.75 and dropped to $6.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACHR points out that the company has recorded -35.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, ACHR reached to a volume of 8470354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ACHR stock

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.06% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.57 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.50, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$43,770 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]

There are presently around $199 million, or 24.90% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,429,400, which is approximately 8.005% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,380,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.67 million in ACHR stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $16.7 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 13,982,185 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,311,290 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 13,729,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,022,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,357,899 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,258,792 shares during the same period.