Macquarie slashes price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] – find out why.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.60%. The company report on November 1, 2021 that AMC Theatres’ Existing and New Participants in AMC Investor Connect, Designed for AMC Shareholders, Receiving Another Free Large Popcorn.

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, announced that it is again rewarding its self-identified shareholders through AMC Investor Connect. Existing and new participants who sign up by year-end in AMC Investor Connect will be encouraged to come to AMC movie theatres in the United States in November, December, or January with the offer of another Free Large Popcorn, useable with the purchase of a ticket. This is the second time AMC has made such an offer to its shareholders. The first such time started in June of 2021, with that free large popcorn offer valid through yesterday October 31.

Starting, existing AMC Investor Connect members and new participants who self-identify as an AMC shareholder and who join AMC Investor Connect through December 31, 2021, will receive one free large popcorn. The free large popcorn offer will be automatically added to the accounts of AMC Investor Connect members. This free one-time large popcorn offer is usable with the purchase of a ticket for any movie playing at any U.S. AMC Theatre through January 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, AMC stock rose by 1704.19%. The one-year AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -613.05. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.83 billion, with 511.30 million shares outstanding and 448.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 65.80M shares, AMC stock reached a trading volume of 39222663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.67.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.60. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 323.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1704.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.86, while it was recorded at 36.24 for the last single week of trading, and 27.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -8.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -69.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,049 million, or 25.70% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,434,498, which is approximately 18.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,482,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $318.52 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 25.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 28,547,470 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 14,960,309 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 86,663,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,170,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,813,031 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,645,810 shares during the same period.