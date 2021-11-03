Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain 64.71% so far this year. What now?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] loss -10.40% or -0.13 points to close at $1.12 with a heavy trading volume of 12555481 shares. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Luokung Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021.

Company to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services (“LBS”) and high-definition maps (“HD Maps”) in China, announced results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (“First Half 2021”). The full financial statements are available on the Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the same date.

It opened the trading session at $1.26, the shares rose to $1.26 and dropped to $1.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LKCO points out that the company has recorded -24.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -187.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, LKCO reached to a volume of 12555481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LKCO stock

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2598, while it was recorded at 1.1840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4147 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.57 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -218.28.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -39.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.78. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$221,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.00% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,545,941, which is approximately -2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 255,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in LKCO stocks shares; and TRITON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLLC, currently with $75000.0 in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly -11.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 413,448 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 852,961 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,817,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,083,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 397,400 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 701,261 shares during the same period.