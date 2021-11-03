LendingClub Corporation [LC] Revenue clocked in at $659.40 million, up 337.97% YTD: What’s Next?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] price plunged by -2.86 percent to reach at -$1.36. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Despite Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Consumers Plan to Increase their Shopping Post-Pandemic.

LendingClub and PYMNTS Fourth Report Focuses on the Impact the Pandemic Has Had on the Financial Lives of U.S. Consumers.

Although the pandemic has hit those living paycheck-to-paycheck especially hard, these consumers show a greater appetite for increasing their shopping activities post-pandemic compared to their more financially secure peers. This and other key findings were released in LendingClub Corporation’s (NYSE: LC) fourth Reality Check: Paycheck-To-Paycheck research series, conducted in partnership with PYMNTS.com.

A sum of 3140499 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. LendingClub Corporation shares reached a high of $48.35 and dropped to a low of $44.67 until finishing in the latest session at $46.25.

The one-year LC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.72. The average equity rating for LC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.58.

LC Stock Performance Analysis:

LendingClub Corporation [LC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.29. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 67.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 226.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 832.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.48 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.48, while it was recorded at 42.70 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LendingClub Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.10. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.43.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.55. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] managed to generate an average of -$182,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

LC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LendingClub Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

LendingClub Corporation [LC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,705 million, or 81.40% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,072,662, which is approximately 50.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,587,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.91 million in LC stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $326.33 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -2.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 16,397,862 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 16,181,954 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 47,532,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,112,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,474,119 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,194,468 shares during the same period.