KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] gain 117.69% so far this year. What now?

KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX: KULR] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.31 during the day while it closed the day at $3.20. The company report on November 2, 2021 that KULR Joins Clarios in U.S. Department of Energy’s Lithium-Ion Battery Lifecycle Initiative.

KULR Partners with Largest Global Producer of Lead Acid Batteries for DoE Initiative.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced it has joined Clarios in the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DoE”) lithium-ion battery lifecycle initiative to develop the manufacturing and reuse of lithium-ion batteries and their chemical elements in the United States for the purpose of domestic national interest. KULR will provide the safe transportation of lithium-ion batteries within the full battery management lifecycle, from manufacturing through recycling and reuse.

KULR Technology Group Inc. stock has also gained 10.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KULR stock has inclined by 58.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.86% and gained 117.69% year-on date.

The market cap for KULR stock reached $325.50 million, with 92.51 million shares outstanding and 63.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, KULR reached a trading volume of 4301363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 232.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

KULR stock trade performance evaluation

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.73. With this latest performance, KULR shares gained by 54.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.98 for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] shares currently have an operating margin of -375.09 and a Gross Margin at +70.39. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -456.77.

Return on Total Capital for KULR is now -60.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.48. Additionally, KULR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] managed to generate an average of -$219,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.KULR Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KULR Technology Group Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KULR.

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of KULR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 37,902, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.30% of the total institutional ownership; CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, holding 25,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in KULR stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $76000.0 in KULR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KULR Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX:KULR] by around 148,612 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 20,080 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 21,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KULR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,612 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,080 shares during the same period.