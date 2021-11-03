Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] is -44.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.99%. The company report on October 4, 2021 that ITRM LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Iterum Therapeutics Plc.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 4, 2021) – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Iterum Therapeutics Plc (“Iterum”) (NASDAQ: ITRM) between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, ITRM stock rose by 19.82%. The one-year Iterum Therapeutics plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.0. The average equity rating for ITRM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.69 million, with 180.02 million shares outstanding and 176.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, ITRM stock reached a trading volume of 3864031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITRM shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ITRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

ITRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.99. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5931, while it was recorded at 0.5572 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2029 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iterum Therapeutics plc Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ITRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRM.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.20% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,289,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,560,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in ITRM stocks shares; and CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC, currently with $0.95 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 6,662,686 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,039,545 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,912,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,614,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,876,169 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,528,969 shares during the same period.