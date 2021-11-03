IronNet Inc. [IRNT] moved up 0.17: Why It’s Important

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] traded at a high on 11/02/21, posting a 0.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.00. The company report on October 29, 2021 that IronNet Wins CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Award for Best in Network Monitoring & Observability.

Annual Award Recognizes APAC’s Leading Cybersecurity Organizations.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, has been named winner of the prestigious 2021 CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Award in the Network Monitoring & Observability category. The award recognizes cybersecurity leaders in APAC for their critical roles played and advances and innovations made over the last two years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3885665 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IronNet Inc. stands at 24.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.05%.

The market cap for IRNT stock reached $1.01 billion, with 84.42 million shares outstanding and 53.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, IRNT reached a trading volume of 3885665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.63.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.50. With this latest performance, IRNT shares dropped by -7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 13.02 for the last single week of trading, and 11.82 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IRNT is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IronNet Inc. [IRNT] managed to generate an average of -$35,893 per employee.IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]

There are presently around $251 million, or 38.60% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: KPCB DGF II ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 6,002,001, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.30% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.0 million in IRNT stocks shares; and GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $11.4 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly -29.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 9,787,122 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,629,919 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,471,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,888,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,818,301 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000,924 shares during the same period.