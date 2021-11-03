IonQ Inc. [IONQ] is 38.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] price plunged by -4.21 percent to reach at -$0.66. The company report on October 28, 2021 that IonQ to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15, 2021.

IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15th, 2021 after the financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-300-8521 (domestic) or 412-317-6026 (international) using passcode 10161621. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

A sum of 4075830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.77M shares. IonQ Inc. shares reached a high of $16.0994 and dropped to a low of $14.21 until finishing in the latest session at $15.00.

The one-year IONQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.67.

Guru’s Opinion on IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 1.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

IONQ Stock Performance Analysis:

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.59. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 99.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.44 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 14.32 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IonQ Inc. Fundamentals:

IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $277 million, or 25.80% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,577,225, which is approximately 10.399% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 1,558,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.37 million in IONQ stocks shares; and GOVERNORS LANE LP, currently with $20.34 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 4,733,675 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,864,092 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,870,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,468,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,446,210 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,312,508 shares during the same period.