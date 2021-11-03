ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] stock Initiated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $4.20

ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] loss -8.56% on the last trading session, reaching $2.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2021 that ION announces third quarter 2021 earnings and conference call schedule.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, ION has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

ION Geophysical Corporation represents 26.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.87 million with the latest information. IO stock price has been found in the range of $2.25 to $2.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, IO reached a trading volume of 5583793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IO shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for ION Geophysical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ION Geophysical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ION Geophysical Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.83. With this latest performance, IO shares gained by 62.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.54, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. ION Geophysical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.34.

Return on Total Capital for IO is now -7.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.20. Additionally, IO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] managed to generate an average of -$86,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.ION Geophysical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ION Geophysical Corporation posted -1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -107.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ION Geophysical Corporation go to 18.00%.

There are presently around $21 million, or 31.50% of IO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IO stocks are: GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 4,713,354, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; URSA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,050,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in IO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.99 million in IO stock with ownership of nearly 80.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ION Geophysical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE:IO] by around 6,485,894 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 791,038 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,767,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,044,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,965,718 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 56,368 shares during the same period.