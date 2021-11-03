IAA Inc. [IAA] fell -14.65% so far this year. What now?

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] loss -8.83% or -5.37 points to close at $55.46 with a heavy trading volume of 3866000 shares. The company report on November 2, 2021 that IAA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Continued Strength in Revenue per Unit; Quarterly Net Income up 24.4% vs. Prior Year.

Increases Full-Year 2021 Outlook.

It opened the trading session at $56.58, the shares rose to $58.185 and dropped to $54.8208, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IAA points out that the company has recorded -7.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 735.18K shares, IAA reached to a volume of 3866000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IAA Inc. [IAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $72.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 30.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for IAA stock

IAA Inc. [IAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, IAA shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.68, while it was recorded at 58.17 for the last single week of trading, and 57.05 for the last 200 days.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAA Inc. [IAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +32.99. IAA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.07.

Return on Total Capital for IAA is now 15.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAA Inc. [IAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,162.82. Additionally, IAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,028.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IAA Inc. [IAA] managed to generate an average of $53,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IAA Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAA.

An analysis of insider ownership at IAA Inc. [IAA]

There are presently around $7,625 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,992,157, which is approximately 3.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,400,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $687.71 million in IAA stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $359.1 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly 4.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 15,316,229 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 15,859,315 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 106,310,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,485,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,284,965 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 11,176,186 shares during the same period.