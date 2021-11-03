Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] is -43.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] traded at a low on 11/02/21, posting a -4.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.01. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PolarityTE, Hyzon Motors, Nano-X, and Eargo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3726927 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hyzon Motors Inc. stands at 11.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.05%.

The market cap for HYZN stock reached $1.55 billion, with 26.95 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, HYZN reached a trading volume of 3726927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on HYZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has HYZN stock performed recently?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.48. With this latest performance, HYZN shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HYZN is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.04.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]

There are presently around $54 million, or 4.60% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: DSAM PARTNERS (LONDON) LTD with ownership of 709,849, which is approximately -45.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 704,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 million in HYZN stocks shares; and SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P., currently with $4.19 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyzon Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 2,936,314 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 6,540,191 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 479,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,997,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,778,749 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,523,322 shares during the same period.