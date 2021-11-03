Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Revenue clocked in at $6.87 billion, up 20.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] jumped around 0.55 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.59 at the close of the session, up 3.23%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business November 9, 2021.

The declared cash dividend will be the 35th consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than $1.5 billion in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.

Hanesbrands Inc. stock is now 20.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBI Stock saw the intraday high of $17.935 and lowest of $17.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.82, which means current price is +23.79% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 8171704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $22.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HBI stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HBI stock performed recently?

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.01, while it was recorded at 17.18 for the last single week of trading, and 18.73 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.43. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 15.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 554.25. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 503.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hanesbrands Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $5,351 million, or 89.30% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,253,504, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,259,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.49 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $372.53 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 27,312,583 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 25,387,236 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 251,485,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,185,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,497,643 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,354,609 shares during the same period.