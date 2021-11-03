Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] moved down -6.67: Why It’s Important

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] traded at a low on 11/02/21, posting a -6.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.12. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Admitted as International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Member Files for LEO Satellite Launch.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announced that its incubated company, Angkasa-X has successfully admitted as an ITU-R member, is filing for application to launch its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. ITU is a specialised agency of the United Nations which manages space telecommunications.

(https://www.buletinmutiara.com/itu-r-membership-a-milestone-in-angkasa-xs-race-to-space/).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4091102 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Greenpro Capital Corp. stands at 14.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.70%.

The market cap for GRNQ stock reached $74.50 million, with 65.52 million shares outstanding and 28.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.46M shares, GRNQ reached a trading volume of 4091102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has GRNQ stock performed recently?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.81. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares gained by 78.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8221, while it was recorded at 1.1580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5130 for the last 200 days.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.86 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -166.84.

Return on Total Capital for GRNQ is now -36.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.54. Additionally, GRNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] managed to generate an average of -$62,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.90% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 291,423, which is approximately 157.976% of the company’s market cap and around 45.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 145,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in GRNQ stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $86000.0 in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 335,465 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 257,348 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 24,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,014 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 174,028 shares during the same period.