Goldman slashes price target on KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] – find out why.

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] traded at a low on 11/02/21, posting a -5.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.67. The company report on October 28, 2021 that KE Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021 Eastern Time.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market close on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, November 8, 2021 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8001502 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KE Holdings Inc. stands at 6.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.36%.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $23.98 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.18M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 8001502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $28.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.24. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.58 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.46, while it was recorded at 19.31 for the last single week of trading, and 41.98 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.92. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now 5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.96. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KE Holdings Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 20.61%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $5,485 million, or 32.50% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 81,172,983, which is approximately -22.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,836,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.02 million in BEKE stocks shares; and TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $305.76 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 77.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 74,051,051 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 52,173,763 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 167,560,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,784,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,673,492 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,443,251 shares during the same period.