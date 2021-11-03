Credit Suisse lifts MGM Resorts International [MGM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] jumped around 1.31 points on Monday, while shares priced at $48.47 at the close of the session, up 2.78%. The company report on November 1, 2021 that MGM Resorts International Teams Up with USO for 2021 Salute to the Troops Event Hosted at The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

95 wounded, ill or injured warriors and their guests will join MGM Resorts for a time of relaxation, entertainment and sightseeing.

In celebration of America’s service members, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will host the United Service Organization (USO) Experience – Salute to the Troops honoring 95 wounded warriors and their guests starting on Thursday, November 4. In its eleventh year, the five-day program in collaboration with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Las Vegas will be an extended weekend of relaxation, entertainment and sightseeing for active-duty service members traveling from all over the country.

MGM Resorts International stock is now 53.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGM Stock saw the intraday high of $48.48 and lowest of $47.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.13, which means current price is +74.27% above from all time high which was touched on 10/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 4996192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $52.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $10 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.72.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.40, while it was recorded at 47.37 for the last single week of trading, and 40.34 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.04. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of -$23,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted -1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $15,112 million, or 65.40% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,236,311, which is approximately 2.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,881,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $911.12 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 89.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 42,356,464 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 36,421,318 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 232,993,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,771,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,732,573 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,970,242 shares during the same period.