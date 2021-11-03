Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] moved down -6.93: Why It’s Important

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 11/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.70, while the highest price level was $0.77. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results, Showing Significant Revenue and Profit Increases Over Prior Year.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Color Star’s 2021 fiscal year operating results demonstrated significant increases in both revenue and profit, compared to the same period of the prior year. The Company transformed its business model during the pandemic by fully developing online entertainment technologies and its global celebrity interactive platform, its Color Star app, which achieved remarkable results and contributed greatly to this year’s revenue and gross profit growth.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.97 percent and weekly performance of 27.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 13360998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.62. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 39.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7546, while it was recorded at 0.6848 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9604 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 243,838, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 211,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in CSCW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.12 million in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 610,261 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 333,519 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 939,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 416,772 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 318,589 shares during the same period.