Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] is -8.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ: CCNC] closed the trading session at $1.78 on 11/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.50, while the highest price level was $1.78. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Code Chain New Continent Announces Major Order Agreement with AGMH for Mining Operation Expansion.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (the “Company” or “Code Chain”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner, announced that it has entered into a major order agreement (the “Agreement”) with AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH”) (NASDAQ: AGMH).

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will purchase 10,000 units of KOI Miner 100 TH/S mining machines from AGMH, for a purchase price of US$65 million. The mining machines are expected for delivery during the second half of 2022. Code Chain also has an option to purchase 10,000 additional units.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.25 percent and weekly performance of 3.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 777.87K shares, CCNC reached to a volume of 8225141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Code Chain New Continent Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

CCNC stock trade performance evaluation

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, CCNC shares gained by 43.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.16 for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3966, while it was recorded at 1.6020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7536 for the last 200 days.

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.04 and a Gross Margin at +9.32. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.40.

Return on Total Capital for CCNC is now -6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.63. Additionally, CCNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Code Chain New Continent Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.70% of CCNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCNC stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 154,632, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.94% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 143,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in CCNC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.1 million in CCNC stock with ownership of nearly -41.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ:CCNC] by around 363,621 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 144,396 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 16,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCNC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 351,589 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 102,496 shares during the same period.