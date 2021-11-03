Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Is Currently 4.31 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] gained 4.31% or 0.1 points to close at $2.42 with a heavy trading volume of 5295368 shares. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming Business.

The Company Has Acquired A Number Of Unique Properties To Attract and Retain Enthusiasts Across Its Wide Portfolio Of Streaming Networks.

On the heels of two record-breaking quarters in Fiscal 2022, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced that the Company has acquired more than 1,500 new hours of premium films and TV programs over the past few months. Cinedigm continues to strengthen its position within the competitive landscape of streaming networks, the popularity of which has led to its most recent record-setting digital sales quarter. Over 990 films, 31 new series and 8 specials are included in Cinedigm’s most recent set of acquisitions from entertainment companies including GPC

It opened the trading session at $2.33, the shares rose to $2.42 and dropped to $2.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CIDM points out that the company has recorded 100.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -437.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.00M shares, CIDM reached to a volume of 5295368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIDM shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for CIDM stock

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 414.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.88 and a Gross Margin at +26.73. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.94.

Return on Total Capital for CIDM is now -46.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6,031.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.55. Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$872,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -162.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

There are presently around $41 million, or 12.60% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,079,433, which is approximately 7.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,242,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.27 million in CIDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.73 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly -5.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 6,551,902 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,035,308 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,371,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,958,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,564,596 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 860,662 shares during the same period.