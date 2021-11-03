Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] Stock trading around $58.07 per share: What’s Next?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] gained 25.94% or 11.96 points to close at $58.07 with a heavy trading volume of 28157165 shares. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CarLotz, HyreCar, Cassava, and Katapult on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ), HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), and Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

It opened the trading session at $46.04, the shares rose to $69.2799 and dropped to $44.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAVA points out that the company has recorded 38.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -766.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, SAVA reached to a volume of 28157165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $159.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $80 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock. On February 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SAVA shares from 20 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 5.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75.

Trading performance analysis for SAVA stock

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.11. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 550.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.12, while it was recorded at 47.28 for the last single week of trading, and 60.86 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -19.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$575,818 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 60.30 and a Current Ratio set at 60.30.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $647 million, or 27.80% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,451,879, which is approximately 1.953% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,826,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.05 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $50.51 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly 26.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,060,772 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 1,601,552 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 7,482,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,145,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 734,233 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 702,029 shares during the same period.