BTIG Research slashes price target on Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] – find out why.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTX] gained 0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $1.86 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Galera Announces Results of Phase 3 ROMAN Trial of Avasopasem for Radiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis.

Primary endpoint of reduction in incidence of severe oral mucositis (SOM) not met.

Trial demonstrated relative reduction in all key SOM endpoints, including more than halving the median durationAvasopasem was generally well tolerated compared to placebo.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. represents 25.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.41 million with the latest information. GRTX stock price has been found in the range of $1.69 to $1.8899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, GRTX reached a trading volume of 3979094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTX shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $17 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GRTX stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GRTX shares from 9 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galera Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.56

Trading performance analysis for GRTX stock

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, GRTX shares dropped by -75.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.18 for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.6082, while it was recorded at 1.9980 for the last single week of trading, and 8.6703 for the last 200 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GRTX is now -76.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -196.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,044.51. Additionally, GRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,040.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,953,105 per employee.Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. go to 18.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]

There are presently around $38 million, or 74.90% of GRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRTX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,362,986, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 3,083,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.74 million in GRTX stocks shares; and NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, currently with $4.57 million in GRTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galera Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Galera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GRTX] by around 2,965,318 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,575,281 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,952,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,493,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRTX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,117,960 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 823,436 shares during the same period.