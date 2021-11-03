Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] is 237.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] surged by $0.84 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.46 during the day while it closed the day at $6.41. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Bitfarms Increases October 2021 Bitcoin Production, Up 12.5% from September 2021.

– 343 BTC Mined, Increasing BTC Holdings to Over 2,640 at October 31, 2021 –- Hashrate Exceeds 1.8 Exahash per Second (EH/s) -.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, provides a Bitcoin production update.

Bitfarms Ltd. stock has also gained 23.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BITF stock has inclined by 35.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.40% and gained 237.37% year-on date.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $1.47 billion, with 151.96 million shares outstanding and 147.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 14550277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.03. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 29.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1632.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $95 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,303,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 1,792,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.49 million in BITF stocks shares; and EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST, currently with $3.16 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 14,680,583 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 49,885 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 28,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,758,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,680,583 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20,564 shares during the same period.