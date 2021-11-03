Birks Group Inc. [BGI] moved down -51.73: Why It’s Important

Birks Group Inc. [AMEX: BGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -51.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.99%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Luxury Jewellery Retailer Birks Group Unveils Two Major Store Renovations in Calgary.

Maison Birks CORE Shopping Centre location launches largest ever Bijoux Birks shop-in-shop.

Birks Group is making major moves in the Calgary market with the launch of two store renovations. Maison Birks’ newly renovated flagship store located in the CORE Shopping Centre welcomed clients in July. Birks Group’s Brinkhaus Jewellers boutique was revealed early September.

Over the last 12 months, BGI stock rose by 442.45%.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.92 million, with 18.04 million shares outstanding and 4.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 426.67K shares, BGI stock reached a trading volume of 8856838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Birks Group Inc. [BGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Birks Group Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54.

BGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Birks Group Inc. [BGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.99. With this latest performance, BGI shares gained by 32.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 442.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Birks Group Inc. [BGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 6.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Birks Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Birks Group Inc. [BGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.09 and a Gross Margin at +34.45. Birks Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.08.

Return on Total Capital for BGI is now -2.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -698.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.86. Additionally, BGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Birks Group Inc. [BGI] managed to generate an average of -$13,843 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Birks Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Birks Group Inc. [BGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of BGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 126,325, which is approximately 96.236% of the company’s market cap and around 83.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 41,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in BGI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $41000.0 in BGI stock with ownership of nearly -85.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Birks Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Birks Group Inc. [AMEX:BGI] by around 62,481 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 104,800 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 330 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 26,200 shares during the same period.