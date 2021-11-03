BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Revenue clocked in at $20.00 million, down -57.49% YTD: What’s Next?

BIMI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] closed the trading session at $0.71 on 11/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6967, while the highest price level was $0.7789. The company report on September 14, 2021 that BIMI International Medical Inc. Signs Stock Purchase Agreement to Acquire Chongqing Zhuoda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare products and services provider in China, announced that it entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) on September 10, 2021, to acquire Chongqing Zhuoda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Zhuoda”), a wholesale supplier of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, including over 1,220 pharmaceutical products, thousands of Chinese herbal medicines and more than 50 types of medical equipment.

Pursuant to the Agreement, BIMI will purchase all the issued and outstanding equity interests in Zhuoda in consideration of US$11,617,500 (RMB 75,000,000). At the closing, 2,200,000 shares of common stock of BIMI valued at RMB 43,560,000, or $3.00 per share (approximately US$6,600,000) will be issued as partial consideration for the purchase of Zhuoda. The remainder of the purchase price in the amount of approximately US$4,800,000 (RMB 31,680,000), is subject to post-closing adjustments based on the performance of Zhuoda in 2022 and 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.49 percent and weekly performance of -67.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, BIMI reached to a volume of 3713106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIMI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

BIMI stock trade performance evaluation

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -67.87. With this latest performance, BIMI shares gained by 12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7506, while it was recorded at 0.8407 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3055 for the last 200 days.

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.68 and a Gross Margin at +19.02. BIMI International Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.40.

Return on Total Capital for BIMI is now -24.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.12. Additionally, BIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] managed to generate an average of -$17,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.BIMI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.70% of BIMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 221,945, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 88,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in BIMI stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $47000.0 in BIMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIMI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in BIMI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 346,481 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 186,025 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 48,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 345,102 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 56,693 shares during the same period.