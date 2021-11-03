Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE] moved up 8.97: Why It’s Important

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: BENE] closed the trading session at $11.30 on 11/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.20, while the highest price level was $12.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.44 percent and weekly performance of 6.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, BENE reached to a volume of 5478166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

BENE stock trade performance evaluation

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, BENE shares gained by 12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 10.83 for the last single week of trading.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE]: Insider Ownership positions

15 institutional holders increased their position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:BENE] by around 1,497,865 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 432,830 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 9,177,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,108,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BENE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 950,357 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 387,081 shares during the same period.