Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock Reiterated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $320

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] loss -4.73% or -8.05 points to close at $162.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4143258 shares. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Baidu to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on December 7, 2021.

Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) at 9 a.m. on December 7, 2021 (Beijing time) at the address of Baidu Campus, No. 10 Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, The People’s Republic of China, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, (i) adopting the Company’s Chinese name and (ii) adopting amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company.

The board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 5, 2021, Hong Kong time, as the record date (the “Shares Record Date”) of Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.000000625 each (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) and Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.000000625 each (the “Class B Ordinary Shares”, and together with the Class A Ordinary Shares, the “Shares”). Holders of record of the Company’s Shares as of the Shares Record Date are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and any adjourned meeting thereof.

It opened the trading session at $166.14, the shares rose to $166.14 and dropped to $161.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIDU points out that the company has recorded -17.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, BIDU reached to a volume of 4143258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $255.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $332 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $264, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 333 to 286.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 73.17.

Trading performance analysis for BIDU stock

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.61, while it was recorded at 166.26 for the last single week of trading, and 201.59 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 3.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 49.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 12.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $26,051 million, or 59.90% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,442,464, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,781,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.54 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 23,339,868 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 39,847,823 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 97,352,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,540,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,501,140 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 7,228,619 shares during the same period.