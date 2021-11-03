Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $200

Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CAR] traded at a high on 11/02/21, posting a 108.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $357.17. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Avis Budget Group Reports New Record Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced its third quarter 2021 financial results.

We ended the third quarter with revenues almost double the prior year and 9% above the third quarter 2019, at $3.0 billion. Our revenues were driven by increased revenue per day and rental days as demand continued from the second quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30330720 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avis Budget Group Inc. stands at 48.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.83%.

The market cap for CAR stock reached $23.56 billion, with 69.90 million shares outstanding and 65.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, CAR reached a trading volume of 30330720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAR shares is $128.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Avis Budget Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $85 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Avis Budget Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $125, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avis Budget Group Inc. is set at 34.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 270.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 110.15. With this latest performance, CAR shares gained by 195.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 325.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1070.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.19 for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.83, while it was recorded at 207.94 for the last single week of trading, and 86.55 for the last 200 days.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.50 and a Gross Margin at +11.03. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.66.

Return on Total Capital for CAR is now -1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -273.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.36. Additionally, CAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] managed to generate an average of -$34,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Avis Budget Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avis Budget Group Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 653.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAR.

Insider trade positions for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]

There are presently around $24,607 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAR stocks are: SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18,430,882, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,403,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in CAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.46 billion in CAR stock with ownership of nearly -2.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avis Budget Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CAR] by around 7,556,082 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 6,526,316 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 54,812,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,895,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,177,858 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,352,136 shares during the same period.