Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] moved down -3.52: Why It’s Important

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] closed the trading session at $2.19 on 11/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.13, while the highest price level was $2.29. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary BitNile Targets Growth to 20,000 Bitcoin Miners Increasing Total Hash Rate to 2.0 EH/s.

Company’s Board of Directors Approves up to $140 Million in Future Additional Capital for BitNile’s Expansion.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its subsidiary, BitNile, Inc. (“BitNile”), has increased its target of total Bitcoin miners to 20,000 as the Company’s board of directors approved the use of up to $140 million in future additional capital for expansion. The targeted increase of 16,000 Bitcoin miners would elevate the exahash per second (“EH/s”) total hash rate capacity from 0.4 EH/s, based on the 4,000 S19j Pro model Antminers previously announced, to 2.0 EH/s. The Company plans to purchase and install the additional 16,000 Bitcoin miners over the next 12 months, subject to raising the capital, and anticipates publishing the delivery schedule in the near future. Neither the Company nor BitNile currently have any written contracts or commitments for the additional capital required, and there can be no assurances that the capital will be raised on the timeline the Company anticipates, if at all.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.66 percent and weekly performance of -7.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, DPW reached to a volume of 9328843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

DPW stock trade performance evaluation

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.59. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.87.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -19.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$216,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 11.20% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,230,322, which is approximately 643.005% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,030,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 million in DPW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.97 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 484.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 4,061,895 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,148,558 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 319,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,529,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,514,027 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 456,278 shares during the same period.