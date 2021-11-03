Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain 192.80% so far this year. What now?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] price surged by 8.28 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Asensus Surgical Announces Shinmatsudo Central General Hospital in Japan to Initiate Senhance Robotic Surgical System.

Shinmatsudo Central General Hospital to become 7th Senhance hospital in Japan.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced the Shinmatsudo Central General Hospital in Matsudo, Japan has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.

A sum of 4974358 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.54M shares. Asensus Surgical Inc. shares reached a high of $1.85 and dropped to a low of $1.67 until finishing in the latest session at $1.83.

The one-year ASXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.25. The average equity rating for ASXC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

ASXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 408.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9132, while it was recorded at 1.7060 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7331 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asensus Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1783.12 and a Gross Margin at -402.90. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1868.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -91.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.71. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$429,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

ASXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASXC.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106 million, or 28.90% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,707,051, which is approximately 525.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,387,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.84 million in ASXC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.97 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly 9560.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 40,390,119 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 17,342,420 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 381,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,114,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,600,369 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,871,791 shares during the same period.